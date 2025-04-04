Where Did You Get ₦750 Million To Purchase Jewelry? – Sowore Demands Patience Jonathan’s Arrest Over Alleged Detention Of 15 Domestic Workers

The African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has queried former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, over the missing ₦750 million jewellery and the detention of her 15 domestic workers who allegedly stole the items.

Naija News understand that Patience Jonathan has kept 15 of her domestic staff locked up in Bayelsa State’s Okaka Correctional Centre since 2019 over an unproven case of jewellery robbery.

The workers have allegedly been rotting behind bars without a court conviction, as their trial has been repeatedly stalled on the orders of the influential former First Lady.

Reacting to the issue, Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, April 4, 2025, questioned where the former First Lady got the funds to buy jewelry valued at ₦750 million.

Sowore said that Nigeria is the only country where alleged public treasury looters have the audacity to arrest others accused of stealing a portion of the funds they looted from the public treasury.

He wrote, “Former Nigerian first lady Patience Jonathan has detained 15 domestic staff members for over six years while awaiting trial for allegedly stealing N750m worth of jewelry from her.

“Where did she she get the funds to purchase jewelry valued at N750 million?

“Nigeria appears to be the only country where alleged public treasury looters have the audacity to arrest others accused of stealing a portion of the funds they themselves looted from the public treasury.

“We must do everything to get them released from unjustified prosecution. Patience Jonathan should be the one in prison.”