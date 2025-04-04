UEFA Slams Punishments On Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger

The Real Madrid duo of Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have suffered limited sanctions from UEFA following controversial postgame celebrations after their Champions League last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

In an announcement made on Friday, UEFA confirmed that Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger would serve a suspended one-game ban for breaching the organization’s “basic rules of decent conduct” during their exuberant celebrations.

The suspension will be in effect for a probationary period of one year, meaning any further violations during that time could result in immediate consequences.

This disciplinary action was prompted by the events that transpired on March 12, when Real Madrid triumphed in a tense penalty shootout against their city rivals at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

In the aftermath of the victory, video footage surfaced showing Mbappe engaged in provocative behavior on the pitch, including a gesture that involved grabbing his crotch, which drew significant criticism from observers and fans alike.

Rudiger, meanwhile, faced a financial penalty of €40,000 due to his involvement in the inappropriate celebrations, while Mbappe was fined €30,000 for his actions. Additionally, teammate Dani Ceballos received a €20,000 fine but was not subjected to any suspended ban.

Significantly, UEFA clarified that no charges were brought against Vinicius Junior, who was initially part of the investigation related to the celebrations.

As Real Madrid now shift their focus to the challenging away match against Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, which will take place on Tuesday, the Spanish giants hope to move past this controversy and concentrate on their quest for glory.