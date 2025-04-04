Two Nigerian Referees To Officiate In CAF Under-20 AFCON

The Confederation Of African Football (CAF) has selected two Nigerian referees, Aminu Shuaibu and Muhammadu Yakubu, to officiate in the upcoming Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt.

Recall that the two Nigerian referees were absent from the officiating team for the ongoing Under-17 AFCON in Morocco.

In the forthcoming Under-20 AFCON, Shuaibu will serve as a match assessor, while Yakubu has been appointed as an assistant referee.

This marks Nigeria’s return to the refereeing roster for CAF events, particularly following the Under-17 tournament.

Ghana’s Theophilus Akugre is also part of the officiating team as an assistant referee. He has garnered attention from CAF after participating in successful training programs last year.

Reginald Amoah from Ghana is currently officiating at the Under-17 AFCON in Morocco, having taken charge of the Group Stage match between Somalia and Tunisia on 1 April. Interestingly, the Under-20 AFCON officiating team does not include any Moroccan referees.

The officiating team comprises 14 center referees, 15 assistant referees, and 10 Video Assistant Referees (VAR), along with one CAF committee member, three assessors, six instructors, five CAF staff members, and three IT support and VAR technicians.

With the officiating team now finalized, anticipation builds for the Under-20 AFCON, set to commence on 26 April.