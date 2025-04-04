Top PDP Chieftain Dies In Oyo

A former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Yekini Adeojo, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Adeojo, who hails from the Ido local government area of Ibadan, died in the early hours of Friday.

A close source to the family also confirmed the demise to Daily Post.

Adeojo reportedly served in the Nigerian Army before joining politics.

He contested the gubernatorial election on the platform of the PDP in 1999.

One of his sons, Sherif Adeojo, is the Chairman of Ido local government.

In other news, former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed confidence that the PDP will restore its dominance in the South-East region by the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with Vanguard, Wabara spoke positively about the party’s prospects in the region, particularly following the return of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, to the PDP.

“The return of Edeoga is a bold step, and I commend him for it,” Wabara said, noting that the move was indicative of the PDP’s growing strength in the South-East. He believes that the party will regain control of the region, which was once a stronghold, by the 2027 elections.

While acknowledging that some South-East states previously under the PDP’s control were lost to other parties during the 2023 elections, Wabara emphasized the party’s recovery, citing the increasing number of aggrieved members returning to the fold.