Tolu Arokodare Reveals Why He Cried After Making Super Eagles Debut

Genk striker, Tolu Arokodare said he was emotional after making his debut with the Super Eagles because it was always his dream to play for Nigeria and to have his father watch him play for the country.

Tolu Arokodare is currently enjoying a standout season with Genk, where he has contributed 20 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across various competitions.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Nigerian national team, where Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle included him in the 23-man squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Though Arokodare did not start in the match against Rwanda, he made an impactful appearance, coming on in the 76th minute to replace Victor Osimhen. Nigeria ultimately triumphed with a 2-0 victory.

Following the match, a video surfaced showcasing Arokodare in tears in the dressing room, clearly touched by the moment. However, he faced a challenging match against Zimbabwe, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Upon returning to Genk, Arokodare maintained his excellent form by scoring in a dominant 4-0 victory over Gent last week, continuing to shine in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League playoffs.

In a recent interview on Genk’s 𝕏 handle, Arokodare reflected on his time with the Super Eagles, highlighting the significance of representing his country. “It’s what every footballer dreams of — representing your country,” he said.

He also shared how meaningful it was for his father to witness him play professionally for the first time in Nigeria, adding, “I felt immense happiness for my dad.”

Arokodare noted, “I almost scored, and while we didn’t win, just being able to train with players I admire — those I follow on social media and watch in the Premier League — was an invaluable experience.”

Looking ahead, Nigeria will have another match in June, and if Arokodare continues his impressive performance, he is likely to receive another call-up.