‘She Was Never Approachable’ – Ijoba Lande Slams Funke Akindele Over ₦90,000 Payment After Working For One Month

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Ijoba Lande, has called out his senior colleague, Funke Akindele, over payment of ₦90,000 after working on the latter’s movie set for one month.

Naija News reports that Lande, in a video making the rounds online, recounted his experience with Funke, saying the thespian was never approachable and he could not take a picture with her during their movie production.

Lande explained that Funke Akindele contacted him via DM after she liked one of his videos on social media.

The skitmaker said he was very excited seeing Funke’s message and did not bother to charge her because he felt it would be the big break his career needed.

Lande said he had learned his lesson from the experience and would bill anybody approaching him for work, even Michael Jackson.

He further advised upcoming creatives in the entertainment industry to charge their fee without feeling shame or seeing anybody as a god.

He said, “That Funke Akindele, when I went to work for her, I spent a whole month working for her at Amen Estate, I was living in Ayobo and I was married then. Whenever I saw that we didn’t have much work to do, I would quickly go home. After working with Funke Akindele for a whole month, she did not even give me N150,000, I swear to God. Is it that industry? The reason I’m saying this is for all you upcoming, anybody that wants to use you, if God has already helped you to gain some fame, don’t look at anybody as a god.

“Do you know what they did to me then? I made one video then that she liked and she messaged me, I no dey message anybody as I dey like this. And when Funke Akindele is talking to you, she would talk to you nicely, her voice is gentle. All the time that I worked for her, we never took a single picture, she was never approachable. I swear to God and I hate begging people that I want to take pictures with them to avoid getting insulted. Even if Wizkid or Davido comes here, I will only greet them, I am not photogenic. That time, when I saw that I was going to work for Funke Akindele, I was very happy that it was a big platform for me.

“If I tell you guys how that work ended for me, you won’t believe it. When they brought the form to me, Wendy came to meet me, when Funke Akindele showed interest in working with me, I felt I could not be billing someone like her, that was that time ooo. If it’s now, even if Michael Jackson wants to use me, I will tell him the specific amount I want to collect. If he really needs me, he will pay. It was when I was already there that they told me I will be collecting 90, 000 every month. They brought the form for me, and I read it well because I am not illiterate but I though it all a joke only to end up with 90,000 after one month. (Sic)”