SGF Akume Meets New NNPCL GCEO, Bayo Ojulari

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, received the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bashir Ojulari, during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Friday.

Naija News reports that Ojulari, who took on the role on Wednesday, April 2, following the departure of the former CEO, Mallam Mele Kyari, expressed his appreciation to the President and the Federal Executive Council for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

He assured the SGF of his commitment to transforming the NNPCL into a commercially focused and globally competitive energy enterprise.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has commended President Bola Tinubu for removing Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Recall that the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, announced Kyari’s removal in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

He said the president had appointed Bashir Ojulari as the new GCEO, effective from April 2, 2025.

The president also removed the Chairman of the board of the national oil company, Pius Akinyelure and replaced him with Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-Executive chairman.

Reacting to the development via a post on X on Wednesday, Fayose asserted that sacking Kyari is the smartest move Tinubu has ever made.

Speaking further he urged the president to also reciprocate the same measures in other systems also as corrupt as the NNPCl.

Fayose said, “Removal of the NNPCL CEO, Mele Kyari, is a welcome development. It is the smartest move ever by President Tinubu.

“It is hoped that this will bring a better lease of life to the NNPCL in particular and Nigerians in general.

“This same courage to wield the big stick should also be extended to other systems with system so rotten as the NNPCL.”