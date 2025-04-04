Saudi Arabia Speaks On Visa Restriction For Nigeria, 13 Other Countries

Saudi Arabia has debunked reports of issuing a visa restriction or entry ban against Nigeria and 13 other countries.

The authorities in the country issued the denial following the emergence of a memo which claimed countries including Nigeria, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, Algeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh have been issued a visa restriction/travel ban.

The memo claimed the listed countries have been restricted from applying for new short-term Saudi visas, including visas for business, visits (single/multi-entry), tourism, and family visits.

The restrictions are scheduled to take effect April 13, the memo claimed.

The document added that citizens from the listed countries would not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia from the effective date even if they hold valid visas.

“Non-compliance may result in a 5-year ban from entering KSA,” the statement added.

However, the Saudi Tourism Centre has debunked the authenticity of the memo.

When contacted, the agency told TheCable that the only circular issued by the Saudi authorities were guidelines around hajj travels as anyone holding a tourist visa is not allowed to perform Hajj.

“Anyone holding a Tourist visa is not permitted to perform Hajj, enter or stay inside Makkah during 01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH (29 April to 11 June 2025 AD),” the Saudi agency said on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Saudi hajj visa is granted exclusively for the hajj pilgrimage and does not serve other purposes, including a tourist visa, as intending visitors are expected to obtain the class of visa necessary for their type of visit.