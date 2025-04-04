Rivers Administrator, Ibas Seeks Legislative Support For Development Initiatives

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Rtd Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, has called for legislative support to ensure the success of his administration’s key initiatives, particularly those focused on infrastructure development, security, and socioeconomic growth.

Ibas made the appeal on Friday when the Senate Committee on Works, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, paid a courtesy visit to Government House in Port Harcourt.

In his remarks, Ibas emphasized the importance of collaboration between the state government and the National Assembly in advancing development projects.

He noted that the visit of the Senate Committee, accompanied by a delegation from Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, led by Managing Director Dr. Peer Lubasch, demonstrated the commitment of the National Assembly to Rivers State’s growth and prosperity.

“We need your continued support to help us secure the necessary resources and legislative backing to bring these initiatives to fruition. Your partnership is critical to our success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations,” Ibas said.

Ibas also highlighted the pressing issues of insecurity and infrastructural challenges that are impeding the state’s development.

He stressed that despite Rivers State being a vital economic hub with essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, oil and gas facilities, airports, and refineries, the state faces difficulties in maintaining and expanding these facilities due to resource constraints.

“Rivers State, the treasure base of the nation, is home to vital infrastructure. However, as in most states of the nation, we are faced with challenges of maintaining and expanding these infrastructures,” Ibas stated.

The Administrator appealed for the Senate’s assistance in securing federal support for ongoing and upcoming infrastructural projects in the state.

He cited the need for financial backing and advocacy within the National Assembly to ensure that Rivers State receives the attention and resources necessary for its continued development.

Since assuming office on March 20, 2025, Ibas has made restoring peace and stability in the state a top priority. He believes that fostering a secure environment is key to attracting investment and facilitating sustainable development.

“I believe that with your support and continued collaboration, we can transform Rivers State into a model of peace, prosperity, and development. Together, we can overcome the challenges we face and create a bright future for all our people,” he added.

In his address, Senator Barinada Mpigi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, assured the Rivers State government of the National Assembly’s support.

He highlighted the committee’s oversight role in federal projects, including the Bodo-Bonny link road and the Coastal road project, which is currently 40 percent complete.

Mpigi further acknowledged the role that the State of Emergency in the state could play in securing critical infrastructure while ensuring the safety of residents. He encouraged Ibas to continue his efforts in protecting both the infrastructure and the lives of the people.