realme, The Fastest Growing Mobile Phone Brand In Africa, Has Released Their Super Waterproof Product

realme, a leading global technology brand, today unveils the realme C75, a revolutionary smartphone redefining durability and setting a new standard in everything proof, and also the first and only military protection display with IP69 in Nigeria.

Its unprecedented combination of rugged resilience, flagship-level AI capabilities, and a long-lasting, fast-charging battery, all housed in a sleek, premium design, marks a significant leap forward in smartphone technology.

Unbreakable Champion Debuts with Industry-Leading Durability

The realme C75 sets a new standard for smartphone durability. Its multi-layered protection begins with industry-leading water and dust resistance, achieving the prestigious IP69, IP68 and IP66 ratings – the first IP69 rating in the market, ensuring the C75 withstands high-temperature jets, water sprays, and prolonged submersion. The innovative Sonic Wave Water Ejection technology further enhances this resilience by quickly removing up to 50% excess water from the speaker.

The realme C75 represents a significant advancement in smartphone durability. It is the first smartphone globally to achieve TÜV Rheinland’s Rugged Smartphone Certificate and successfully pass the stringent MIL-STD 810H Military Grade Shock Resistance Test. This superior protection is complemented by the innovative ArmorShell™ tough build, which integrates class-leading ArmorShell™ Glass with a robust die-cast aluminum frame, delivering comprehensive 360° ultra shock resistance against drops and impacts.

AI-Enhanced Performance and Stunning Display

Beyond its rugged exterior, the realme C75 delivers a powerful and seamless AI-powered experience. The powerful G92 Max chip, paired with up to 24GB of Dynamic RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and effortless performance, even handling demanding games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at a smooth 60fps for an hour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evI3djYURdw

AI Boost further optimizes performance. Innovative AI features like Mini Capsule 3.0, the first in its class to offer real-time notification of Grab, enhance user interaction. AI Smart Loop provides seamless app interaction, while AI Clear Face instantly clarifies blurry portraits. All this is experienced on a vibrant 90Hz FHD display offering best-in-class eye protection.

Exceptional Battery Life and a Design Built to Endure

The realme C75 is built to last, boasting both exceptional battery life and overall durability. A massive 5828mAh battery provides up to 24 days of standby time, while 45W fast charging technology delivers a full day’s power in minutes – just 5 minutes of charging provides 3 hours of talk time.

Smart charging technology ensures optimal charging efficiency and safety, even in low temperatures. Reverse charging capabilities add further convenience. The battery itself is designed for long-term use, built to last for four years and highly resistant to punctures and compression.

The realme C75 seamlessly blends rugged durability with sophisticated style. Its stunning Nature Power Design, featuring a radiant geometric texture and an aluminum camera deco, is complemented by flagship-level craftsmanship, available in Lighting Gold and Storm Black. Advanced nano-optical coating ensures refined and clear textures, while micron-level imprinting technology adds a touch of elegance.

Despite its robust build, the C75 remains remarkably sleek and lightweight, measuring just 7.99mm thick and weighing only 196g. This is achieved through upgraded stacking technology, allowing for a 1000mAh larger battery with only a 0.35mm increase in thickness.

The realme C75 is poised to redefine consumer expectations for a durable and intelligent smartphone.