Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

​As of April 4, 2025, the price of cooking gas in Nigeria has seen a significant increase, with reports indicating that a kilogram now sells for approximately ₦1,020.

This rise is part of a broader trend, with depot prices reflecting similar hikes. For instance, on April 4, 2025, Genergo Networks reported depot prices of ₦16,900,000 per 20 metric tons, translating to about ₦845 per kilogram.

However, these depot prices often do not align directly with retail prices due to factors such as transportation costs, retailer margins, and regional disparities.​

In February 2025, retail prices varied, with reports indicating that depot prices translated to an average of approximately ₦1,200 to ₦1,300 per kilogram, depending on the supplier.

This suggests that the current retail price of ₦1,020 per kilogram may be influenced by factors beyond the depot prices, including supply chain dynamics and regional market conditions.​

Historically, cooking gas prices in Nigeria have experienced fluctuations. In April 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder increased by 0.69% from March to April, reaching ₦4,642.27.

By August 2024, this price had risen by 7.62% month-on-month, reaching ₦6,430.02. These increases were attributed to factors such as currency devaluation, subsidy removals, and global energy price fluctuations.​

The recent price of ₦1,020 per kilogram represents a significant increase from previous years. For example, in May 2023, the price was reported at ₦4,360 for a 5kg cylinder, equating to approximately ₦872 per kilogram.

This upward trend underscores the challenges Nigerians face in accessing affordable cooking gas, leading some to seek alternative cooking methods.​

It’s important to note that prices can vary based on location, supplier, and cylinder size. For instance, as of August 2024, Benue and Sokoto states recorded the highest average prices for refilling a 5kg cylinder at ₦7,000, while Taraba had the lowest at ₦5,600.67.

These variations highlight the need for consumers to compare prices from different suppliers and consider regional differences when purchasing cooking gas.​

Here is the updated cost breakdown based on the new price of ₦1,020 per kilogram:

1kg of Cooking Gas: ₦1,020

3kg of Cooking Gas: ₦3,060

5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦5,100

10kg of Cooking Gas: ₦10,200

12.5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦12,750