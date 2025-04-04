Popular Islamic Cleric, Idris Abdul’aziz Dies After Medical Treatment In India

A Prominent Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdul’aziz Dutsen Tanshi, has died after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed sickness.

Naija News reports that Tanshi, the Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat Mosque, died in Bauchi after returning from medical treatment in India.

One of the scholar’s close disciples, Abdulhakeem Shaaban Baban Keke, confirmed Tanshi’s death to LEADERSHIP on Thursday night.

He stated that the cleric breathed his last in Bauchi, shortly after returning from medical treatment abroad.

According to him, Idris Abdul’aziz remained dedicated to his scholarly work despite his long battle with illness.

However, due to his illness, Sheikh Abdul’aziz could not deliver sermons during the previous Ramadan and could not lead this year’s Eid prayers, an absence that his followers deeply felt.

Tanshi was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to the Sunnah and his staunch opposition to innovations or novelties introduced into religious matters that lack a basis in the Quran or the Sunnah, called Bid’ah.

His deep knowledge of Islam and efforts in promoting pure monotheism earned him the title “Dr. Tauhidi” among his followers.

Tanshi’s teachings, which were often delivered with clarity and conviction, shaped the understanding of Islam for many across Nigeria and beyond.