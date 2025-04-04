Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide, Laolu Akande Commends INEC For Rejecting Senator Natasha’s Recall Petition

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been commended for rejecting a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

The electoral body’s decision, which has sparked widespread conversations, was lauded by former presidential aide, Laolu Akande and Yiaga Africa’s Executive Director, Samson Itodo.

In a statement, INEC explained that the petition failed to meet constitutional requirements, specifically highlighting that the signatures collected did not reach the threshold needed for a valid recall.

Citing Section 69(a) of the Constitution, INEC noted that for a senator to be recalled, the petition must be signed by more than half of the registered voters in the senator’s constituency.

The total number of registered voters in Kogi Central was 474,554, meaning at least 237,278 signatures were required for the recall petition to be valid.

However, the petitioners only gathered 208,132 signatures, falling short of the required number. As a result, INEC announced that no further action would be taken regarding the recall process.

Former presidential spokesperson Laolu Akande expressed approval of INEC’s decision, emphasizing the electoral body’s commitment to following constitutional procedures.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Akande stated, “I think in this particular instance, INEC did the right thing, and they did it quite elegantly to say, ‘Look, the first thing we are going to do is to look at the numbers in line with our regulations and the law.’ I don’t think it was so much because she showed her strength and popularity.

“I think we should give INEC the credit that it came out and explained – Mr Olumekun and Rotimi Oyekanmi [INEC officials] said that they just followed what was presented, and made a determination.”

Itodo: A Victory For Constitutionalism

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, also weighed in on INEC’s decision, praising the body for adhering to the rule of law.

In an appearance on The Morning Brief on Channels Television, Itodo stated, “It was a victory for constitutionalism. INEC upheld the provisions of the Constitution, and they deserve commendation for their actions.”

He noted that the decision reinforces the credibility of INEC and its ability to inspire public confidence in the electoral system.

The failed recall attempt was the latest development in the ongoing political battles in Kogi State. Despite the petition’s rejection, it highlights the contentious political landscape, where accusations of misconduct and governance disputes are common.

However, the ruling from INEC signifies a crucial moment in the country’s electoral process, with officials upholding the law and protecting the sanctity of the electoral system.

Both Akande and Itodo have expressed their support for INEC’s stance, reinforcing the idea that the electoral body is a key pillar in maintaining democratic governance and upholding constitutional integrity.