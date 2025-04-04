NYSC DG Assures Corps Members Of ₦77,000 Arrears Payment

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has confirmed that corps members who recently completed their service will receive arrears of the newly approved ₦77,000 allowance.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the Batch A 2025 Pre-Mobilisation Workshop for heads of corps-producing institutions and other stakeholders, Nafiu reassured that the payment process had already commenced.

“The government is conscious of its promise, and within the budgetary provision, it will handle the arrears. Once funds are released to us, we will pay them,” Nafiu stated.

He further assured that corps members who had already passed out would not be excluded from the payments.

“Even those who have completed their service will benefit. Once we receive the necessary funds, we will credit them—we have their bank details. Nigerians should not worry; the government is responsible and responsive to their needs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Corps Mobilisation, Mohammed Abubakar, expressed concern over the fraudulent enrolment of unqualified graduates by some institutions.

“Despite remarkable progress in recent years, we still face serious issues, particularly the fraudulent uploading of unqualified graduates, which must be tackled,” he stated.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, also emphasized the need to reform the NYSC in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As Nigeria evolves, so must the NYSC. We must bridge the gaps and ensure the scheme adequately prepares graduates for the job market,” he said.