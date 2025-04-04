NJC Disowns Uzodimma’s Appointment Of Acting Chief Judge In Imo

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has disassociated itself from the reported appointment of Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

In an official statement issued by the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogendengbe, the council clarified that it has not yet approved Uzodimma’s request to appoint Justice Nzeukwu, who ranks fourth in seniority among judges in the Imo State High Court.

The statement reads: “The attention of the council has been drawn to the news making rounds that the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, had purportedly appointed Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, who is number four in the hierarchy of judges’ seniority in Imo State High Court, as the acting Chief Judge of the state, in view of the recent disciplinary action taken against the erstwhile Chief Judge of the state.”

The NJC confirmed that Governor Uzodimma had written to the council, requesting approval for Justice Nzeukwu’s appointment while justifying why the three most senior judges were not being considered. However, the council has not yet deliberated on the matter.

“The National Judicial Council, by this press release, wants to clarify to the public that the Governor of Imo State had earlier written to the council requesting for its approval to appoint Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, who is number four in the hierarchy of seniority as acting Chief Judge of the state,” the statement continued.

“The governor in his said correspondence to the council, gave reasons why in his own view, the three most senior judges are not appointable.

“The council is informing the public that the said letter is yet to be considered, as deliberation on the request is slated for the next council meeting, which is scheduled to hold on 29th and 30th April, 2025.

“The council is therefore, by this press release, informing the public that the governor’s request is yet to be considered by the council.

“The council has not given approval to the governor for the appointment of the acting Chief Judge.

“The council is not a party to the process of the purported appointment of Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the acting Chief Judge,” the statement concluded.

With this clarification, the NJC has made it clear that Governor Uzodimma’s appointment of Justice Nzeukwu has no official backing, pending the council’s formal deliberation later in April.