NFF Unveils Venues, Dates For President Federation Cup Round Of 16

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled the venues and match schedule for the 2025 President Federation Cup round of 16 fixtures.

All the President Federation Cup matches are set to unfold on Wednesday, April 16, across various locations around the country.

One of the standout matches in this round features a classic showdown between former champions Bendel Insurance and the reigning NPFL winners, Rangers, which will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

This clash is expected to draw significant attention, with both teams eager to showcase their talents. The match is slated to kick off at 4:00 PM.

In another thrilling encounter, four-time champions Enyimba will square off against Abakaliki FC in what promises to be an exciting oriental derby. This match will take place at the historic Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu. Fans can look forward to kick-off at 4:00 PM as both sides battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Prince Abubakar Audu University Stadium in Anyingba will host two intriguing matches on the same day, allowing fans to enjoy a full day of football in one location. The first match will feature Nasarawa United taking on Bayelsa United, with kick-off scheduled for 10:00 AM. Following that, at 1:00 PM, Plateau United will face off against Osun United, adding further excitement to a busy day in Anyingba.

In the capital city, the Bwari Stadium in Abuja will be the battleground for Ikorodu City as they take on Beyond Limits FA at 4:00 PM.

Similarly, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Solution FC will clash with Kwara United, with kick-off at 10:00 AM. Also in Abuja, Warri Wolves will go up against Wikki Tourists in a match slated for 1:00 PM.

Below is the 2025 President Federation Cup Round of 16 Full Fixtures, venues, and kick-off time

Bendel Insurance vs Rangers – Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos (4:00 PM)

Enyimba vs Abakaliki FC – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu (4:00 PM)

– Nasarawa United vs Bayelsa United – Prince Abubakar Audu University Stadium, Anyingba (10:00 AM)

Plateau United vs Osun United – Prince Abubakar Audu University Stadium, Anyingba (1:00 PM)

Ikorodu City vs Beyond Limits FA – Bwari Stadium, Abuja (4:00 PM)

Solution FC vs Kwara United – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City (10:00 AM)

Warri Wolves vs Wikki Tourists – Abuja (1:00 PM)