‘Listening To Akin Lewis’ Plea Was My Biggest Regret’ – Regina Chukwu Recounts Robbery Attack

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, has recounted a robbery experience at a hotel during a movie production.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a video recently shared on her YouTube channel.

Regina explained she was not supposed to spend the night at the movie location, but her colleague, Akin Lewis and the movie producer pleaded with her to complete her scene that day because Lewis was traveling to Oyo State the following morning.

The thespian described listening to the plea of Akin Lewis as her greatest regret.

She said, “I was on a particular set about five years ago. And after we finished shooting at 1:00 am. I was lodged alongside actor Akin Lewis in one hotel at Ayilara Street. I was supposed to spend a day on that set, but the producer insisted that I should spend the night because Akin Lewis has to leave early in the morning.

“When we got to the hotel, I discovered that it was full of prostitutes, so I told them that I wasn’t going to lodge in the hotel. But Akin Lewis pleaded with me to stay, so I had to respect him because of his personality and age, but listening to his plea was my biggest regret.

“Just when I was undressing myself to sleep, some armed robbers broke the door and took me away to a place where they withdrew all the money in my account with my ATM card.”