Labour Party Reps Caucus Hails Abure’s Sack, Calls It A Turning Point For Reform

The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has described the removal of Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman as a crucial turning point for stability and reform within the party.

Naija News reports that following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, which overturned an earlier Appeal Court decision recognizing Abure as chairman, the lawmakers hailed the judgment as a necessary step to restore order.

In a statement issued on April 4 and signed by the caucus leader, Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmakers emphasized that the verdict serves as a lesson to political leaders who overreach their influence in a democratic system meant to serve the people.

Ogene lauded the Supreme Court for its firm and decisive ruling, stating that it provides a fresh start for the Labour Party, which has recently struggled with internal disputes.

He further noted that the party’s National Caretaker Committee (NCC), under the leadership of former Finance Minister Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, is expected to convene a stakeholders’ meeting in the coming week to map out the party’s future direction.

“Following this clear-cut judgment, the Labour Party will hasten to implement necessary mechanisms to restore internal peace and get the party back on track, in order to reassure teeming members of the party of its viability for future elections and its commitment to leadership that prioritizes the interests and welfare of the people.

“In fact, by next week, we expect the National Caretaker Committee, NCC led by respected former Minister of Finance, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, to convene an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting to chart the way forward,” Ogene stated.

Reflecting on the leadership crisis, Ogene pointed out that the situation could have been avoided had Abure and his team listened to the concerns raised by party stakeholders.

Instead, he argued, their refusal to heed warnings and embrace inclusivity led to unnecessary conflicts.

“In March 2024, LP Reps called for the postponement of the National Convention of the party scheduled to take place by the end of that month, in order to allow for further consultations in the light of the party’s lingering leadership skirmishes,” Ogene stated.

He added that despite calls for caution, the party’s leadership went ahead with its plans, dismissing the concerns of caucus members and even threatening their re-election prospects in 2027.

“But rather than heed that patriotic call, the party leadership proceeded to unleash tirades against them, abusing them in the media and threatening that they would be denied the party tickets for re-election in 2027. That was not only insensitive but undemocratic and disrespectful to the caucus, whose only concern was the peace, unity, sustainability and progress of the party,” Ogene remarked.

He also lamented that the instability had already led to the loss of six caucus members, a situation that could have been prevented with better leadership.