Kyari Hands Over To New GCEO Of NNPCL, Ojulari

The sacked Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has handed over the company’s reins to his successor, Bayo Ojulari.

Naija News reports that the NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed in a statement that the handover took place briefly at the NNPC Towers on Friday in Abuja.

Ojulari commended Kyari for his contributions to the growth of NNPC Ltd and his sterling service to the nation.

According to him, his management’s objective was to consolidate his predecessor’s successes and take the company to the next level.

Ojulari said that although the targets set for his management were quite enormous, he would be relying on the cooperation of the management and staff of the company, as well as the counsel of his predecessor to achieve set targets.

Ojulari told Kyari, “I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel.”

In his remarks, Kyari congratulated Ojulari and thanked the management and staff of the company for their support while in office.

Kyari also pledged to do everything within his power to support the new management to succeed, stressing that he was only a call away.