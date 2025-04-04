Kogi APC Zonal Vice Chairman Is Dead

The Kogi East Zonal Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mikhail Suleiman Mohammed has died.

His passing was announced by his family on Friday.

The late politician was instrumental in retaining the governorship seat in the 2024 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

Reacting to his demise, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Joel Salifu, expressed deep shock over the sudden passing of Mohammed.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Unubi Emmanuel, the deputy governor described the development as both shocking and devastating.

He highlighted Mohammed’s exceptional character as a gentleman who served the party diligently, contributing significantly to the growth and success of the APC in the zone.

The deputy governor emphasized that the deceased absence would be greatly felt and acknowledged his remarkable contributions to the growth and prosperity of Kogi State.

In his prayers, the deputy governor asked for God’s mercy on the departed soul, granting him eternal rest, and the grieving family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Mohammed who was born on the 1st of October 1980 in Oduh Ogboyaga, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He is survived by a wife and six children.