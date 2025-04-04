Identities Of Domestic Workers Allegedly Held In Prison Since 2019 By Patience Jonathan Emerge (Photo)

A report has emerged alleging that former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has been holding 15 of her domestic staff in Bayelsa State’s Okaka Correctional Centre since 2019 over unproven accusations of theft.

The workers have reportedly languished behind bars without a court conviction, as their trial has been delayed repeatedly, allegedly under the orders of the influential former First Lady.

According to SaharaReporters, the staff have been incarcerated without a competent court trial for an alleged robbery case involving Patience Jonathan’s jewelry.

Sources familiar with the situation who spoke with Sahara Reporters claimed that despite the years that have passed, the workers remain behind bars due to the continuous postponement of their trial, which is said to be on Jonathan’s direct instructions.

“Since 2019, former First Lady Patience Jonathan has locked up about 16 of her domestic staff in Okaka Prison for allegedly stealing her jewellery, without first allowing a competent court of law to try them and sentence them,” a source stated.

The sources further claimed that the judge currently handling the case has been dragging her feet, allegedly under the influence of Patience Jonathan. One informant said, “Some years ago, TECH4JUSTICE was able to provide legal services for them, which they have been doing ever since. But since the current Chief Judge came on board, she has been deliberately dragging the case on Patience Jonathan’s instructions. She is a stooge of the former First Lady.”

SaharaReporters was able to obtain exclusive photos of 12 of the workers who have been incarcerated for nearly six years. The photos show individuals who have been allegedly deprived of their rights, with their trial continuously postponed.

The workers pictured include Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Achese, Sunday Reginald, Vivian Golden, and Emeka Benson.

Meanwhile, three of the detained workers—Boma Oba, Salomi Wareboka, and Sahabi Lima—were not pictured in the report.

