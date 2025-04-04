I Will Teach You A Lesson – Umahi Vows To Take Legal Action Against Businesswoman Over ₦200 Million Debt Claim

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has vowed to take legal action against a businesswoman, Tracynither Ohiri, over claims that he owes her ₦200 million for promotional materials she supplied during his 2014 governorship campaign.

Speaking on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen during his tour of the Independence Bridge in Lagos, the Minister stated that he has instructed his lawyers to initiate legal proceedings against Ohiri.

He wondered how it was possible for him to owe her ₦200 million when his entire gubernatorial campaign did not cost up to ₦100 million.

He said: “When I left office and then became a minister, she was going about saying that I owe her N200 million in 2014.

“The entire election in 2014 for me to be a governor did not cost me up to N100 million; so, how would campaign material be N200 million?”

He challenged Ohiri to provide evidence of any contract, proof of funds withdrawn, and bank statements to support her claim.

“Where is the contract paper? Where did you draw the money from? Can you publish your account where you withdrew the money?

“At least, you would have used up N150 million. Can you publish it.

”I think that woman is sponsored. I saw what she did to three other governors.

“I had thought it was a mental case, so I didn’t bother but I think some people that have been castigating me that we destroyed their property, staging protests, have bought into the matter.

“That is why I am going to legally teach whoever is the sponsor some lessons,” he added.

On the allegation of sexual harassment, Umahi said that no such thing happened.

Umahi expressed concern over the potential implications of such an allegation.

He said that some unserious ones were beginning to think that accusing men of sexual harassment would be the way to go.

The minister advised women to rise up against the trend, which he described as unfortunate.

“We will use this one to teach a lesson.”