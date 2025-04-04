‘I Don’t Want To Go To Jail’ – Ijoba Lande Begs Funke Akindele Over ₦90,000 Payment

Nollywood actor cum skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has apologised to ace filmmaker, Funke Akindele, over claims of receiving ₦90,000 payment after working on her movie set for a month.

Naija News reports that Lande, in a video which made the rounds online, recounted his experience with Funke, saying the thespian was never approachable.

Lande explained that Funke Akindele contacted him via DM after she liked one of his videos on social media.

The skitmaker said he was very excited seeing Funke’s message and did not bother to charge her because he felt it would be the big break his career needed.

Lande said he had learned his lesson from the experience and would bill anybody approaching him for work, even Michael Jackson.

He further advised upcoming creatives in the entertainment industry to charge their fee without feeling shame or seeing anybody as a god.

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Lande clarified that he was paid ₦190,000 and not ₦90,000 as earlier claimed.

He claimed that the mix-up was because the video wherein he stated Funke Akindele paid him only ₦90,000 was poorly edited.

He begged Funke for forgiveness, stressing that he did not want to go to jail.

He said, “Funke Akindele gave me N190,000, not N90,000. Please help me to beg aunty Funke. Aunty Funke, there was a mix up in my earlier video. The video was cut-and-join. I meant to say N190,000, not N90,000.

“People posted where I made a mistake and not the full video where I corrected the mistake. Please, forgive me. I don’t want to go to jail. I didn’t mean to defame to you”