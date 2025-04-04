Guardiola Laments Kevin De Bruyne’s Pending Exit From Manchester City

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has praised Kevin De Bruyne as “one of the greatest Premier League players ever” as he laments over the pending exit of the midfielder.

Recall that Kevin De Bruyne announced that he will be leaving the reigning Premier League side at the end of the current season.

The 33-year-old Belgian playmaker has been a pivotal figure for City since joining from Wolfsburg in a £55 million ($71 million) transfer, a move that has proven to be one of the most significant in the club’s history.

Over his decade-long tenure at the Etihad Stadium, De Bruyne has accumulated an impressive 16 trophies, a testament to his exceptional talent and commitment.

His achievements include six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields, and a coveted Champions League trophy.

Each of these triumphs has been marked by De Bruyne’s remarkable vision, passing ability, and leadership on the pitch, qualities that have elevated both his teammates and the club as a whole.

At a news conference on Friday, Guardiola expressed his profound sadness at the news of De Bruyne’s departure, labeling it a “sad day” for Manchester City.

“What he gives all of us is humanity, and of course, I don’t have to explain his influence on our success over the last decade,” Guardiola stated. “It would be impossible to imagine our achievements without his contributions.”

De Bruyne’s impact on the team extends beyond statistics; his ability to perform in crucial moments and elevate the play of those around him has solidified his legacy as a central figure in Manchester City’s rise to prominence in English and European football.