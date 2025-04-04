Governors Back Federal Government On Tax Reform Bills – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, confirmed on Thursday that governors are in full support of the Federal Government regarding the Tax Reform Bills.

Naija News reports that Sule made this statement after the House of Representatives passed four key tax reform bills on March 18, incorporating changes suggested by the governors.

Sule, alongside several other governors, particularly from the North, had previously voiced opposition to certain sections of the bills as originally presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The primary concern was the proposed gradual increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, and ultimately to 15% within five years.

Speaking at the Veritas media event in Abuja, Sule praised President Tinubu for his willingness to listen to the governors’ concerns.

He revealed that, following discussions with the President, the governors were given the opportunity to present their proposed amendments.

“The President called us to a meeting, and my colleagues mandated me to speak on their behalf and list our misgivings,” Sule said.

He added that the adjustments made to the VAT section, as requested by the governors, were accurately reflected in the bills passed by the House of Representatives.

Recall that the governors were up in arms against the Bills and, after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, they requested the President to withdraw them from the National Assembly.

Despite initial resistance from the governors, the President remained firm in his position. President Tinubu rejected their advice, instructing the governors to present their concerns at the public hearing instead.