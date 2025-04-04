Gov Uzodimma Swears In Acting Chief Judge, Tasks Judiciary on Integrity

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has officially sworn in Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge, urging the judiciary to uphold integrity and fairness in its operations.

The inauguration of Justice Nzeukwu follows the removal of the former Chief Judge, Theresa Chikeka, who was dismissed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) after being indicted for age falsification.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House in Owerri, also saw the inauguration of two new commissioners, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha and Dr. Chioma Egu.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a credible judiciary, emphasizing the need for judicial officers to serve with honesty, accountability, and a deep sense of justice.

While addressing the circumstances surrounding the former Chief Judge’s removal, the governor noted that the state government, in collaboration with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), conducted a thorough review of all judicial appointments to ensure strict compliance with ethical and constitutional standards.

He stressed that Justice Nzeukwu’s selection followed due process and urged the JSC to expedite the process of appointing a substantive Chief Judge for the state.

Governor Uzodimma also called on judicial officers to embrace their responsibilities with a sense of duty, fairness, and reverence for justice.

He charged the new Acting Chief Judge with the task of restoring the integrity of the judiciary and expressed his prayers for divine wisdom in his leadership.

For the newly appointed Commissioners, the governor urged them to bring value to governance and work in the best interests of the people of Imo State.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Nzeukwu expressed appreciation to the governor and the JSC for entrusting him with the role, assuring them of his commitment to judicial transparency and accountability.

“The era of business as usual is over,” he declared. “We are determined to restore public confidence in the judiciary and make it truly the last hope of the common man.”

He also called on judicial staff to uphold professionalism, resist external pressure, and remain steadfast in their duties.

Speaking on behalf of the new Commissioners, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, a former Commissioner for Education, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve once again.

He assured the governor of their dedication to advancing the administration’s agenda and delivering meaningful contributions to governance.