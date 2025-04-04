Failure Of Your Security Architecture Has Become Endemic Nationwide Phenomenon – Atiku Knocks Tinubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the failure to address the security challenges in the country.

Atiku slammed Tinubu’s Government while reacting to recent killings in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reported earlier that suspected herdsmen, on Wednesday, April 2, attacked five communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang, had disclosed that the suspected herdsmen started the attack in Mongor but were repelled by security forces.

In a statement on Thursday in Jos, Fuddang stated the attackers entered Daffo, where security agencies repelled them, after which they went to Daffo, Manguna, Hurti and Tadai village.

Reacting, Atiku, in a post via his 𝕏 on Friday, April 4, 2025, stated that Tinubu’s failure of the security architecture in the country has become an endemic phenomenon with repeated killings making headlines.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, asserted that Nigerians are currently forced to get used to the wanton killings.

While commiserating with the affected families, Atiku urged Tinubu’s government to reconfigure the country’s security architecture to meet the needs of protecting lives and properties.

He wrote, “The failure of Bola Tinubu’s security architecture has now become an endemic nationwide phenomenon with repeated killings, more of which do not even make the headlines.

“Nigerians are now being forced to get used to such news of wanton killings, and I again offer my condolences to the bereaved communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and the affected families.

“I wish to restate my counsel to the Tinubu-led FG to reconfigure its security architecture to meet the needs of protecting the lives and properties of our people.”