Ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan ‘Accused’ Of Blocking Detained Domestic Workers From Burying Late Daughter

A Nigerian woman, Deborah Erema, has been unable to bury her daughter after being detained for over five years under the alleged orders of former First Lady Patience Jonathan.

Erema, who worked as a domestic staff in the Jonathan household, was arrested in 2019 alongside 14 other workers on allegations of stealing jewellery belonging to the former First Lady.

Despite being held without conviction, Erema and her fellow detainees have remained imprisoned since their arrest, with many of them cut off from their families.

Tragically, while behind bars, Erema’s daughter passed away after struggling with the heavy burden of caring for her family in isolation.

A source close to the situation told SaharaReporters that Erema’s daughter, who had been struggling to support her mother and her younger brother, eventually fell ill and passed away.

“Deborah Erema lost her daughter. She died after struggling alone all these years to fend for her mother, Erema Deborah, and her younger brother, Precious Kingsley, who is also here alongside his mother.

“The sad part is that she was not allowed to leave to bury her daughter,” the source said

The source also revealed the tragedy of another detainee, Tamunokuro Abaku, who lost his elder brother, his only source of support during his time in detention.

“Tamunokuro Abaku also lost his elder brother, who was a backbone to his younger brother’s well-being,” the source explained.

Erema’s daughter had been burdened with the responsibility of caring for her siblings and her incarcerated mother, making it impossible for her to manage on her own.

“She was a single mother of about two or three kids. So adding the mum’s situation became too much for her. She took ill for a while and died later,” the source added.

Families Denied Access To Detainees

Families of the detained workers have expressed their frustration, claiming they have been prevented from visiting their loved ones, further raising questions about the legality of their ongoing detention.

“While they were at the station, they threatened our families from visiting them. And up until now, we are not allowed to visit them,” a family member of one detainee told SaharaReporters.

Another disturbing case involves Salome, a woman with sickle cell disease who was arrested while four months pregnant. Sources describe her treatment under the orders of Patience Jonathan as “wicked.”

“What about the four-month pregnant lady with sickle cell disease who was also arrested and made to go through her wickedness? Her name is Salome,” a source said.

Salome was eventually granted bail, but only under stringent conditions after she gave birth in detention. The source revealed the traumatic experience she endured during her confinement.

“She was granted bail with unbelievable bail conditions after giving birth while in detention and almost lost her life at the Federal Medical Centre with chains on her legs to the bed,” the source disclosed.

Even after her release, Salome has struggled with her health, never fully recovering from the trauma of her ordeal.

“No sir, she’s out there, but in and out of hospital admissions. She never had stable health after her delivery through this means,” the source added.