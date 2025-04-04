Delta Speaker Reaffirms Governor Oborevwori’s Unchallenged Candidacy For 2027 Election

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, has declared that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will be the sole candidate for the governorship election in Delta State in 2027, emphasizing that there will be no vacancy in the Government House.

Guwor made this assertion when he hosted the executive and members of “Unique Ladies for Sheriff” at his official residence in Asaba, stating that Oborevwori’s leadership will continue to be a beacon of progress for the state.

He praised the governor’s performance over the past 22 months, noting that his achievements have earned him the trust and support of the people for another term in office.

Speaking on Oborevwori’s track record, Guwor stated that the governor has consistently delivered on his campaign promises, a factor that will ensure his re-election in 2027.

He assured that despite the efforts of a few detractors, Oborevwori’s administration will continue to focus on the development of Delta State.

“There will be only one governorship candidate in Delta State in 2027.

“Our governor, Oborevwori, is not just a political figure, but an administrator whose work speaks for him. He has done very well, and Deltans are proud of him,” Guwor remarked.

Guwor further expressed confidence that the ruling party will maintain dominance in the upcoming election. He predicted a sweeping victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying, “In 2023, the victory for our party was 21 to four local government areas. In 2027, it will be 25 over 25 councils. No council will be won by the opposition party again.”

The Speaker also reassured that the members of the Delta State Assembly would strongly support Oborevwori in his re-election bid, pledging their commitment to advancing the state’s developmental goals.

“The members of the Delta State Assembly will strongly stand behind the governor as he is determined to further promote accelerated development in the state,” he added.