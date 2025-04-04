Death Toll Rises To 52 In Plateau Attacks, Security Forces Intensify Efforts

The death toll from the recent attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 52, local authorities confirmed on Friday.

The increase in fatalities follows the discovery of 40 additional bodies on Wednesday and Thursday night, as the search and rescue operations continue.

The Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, revealed that 31 victims were given a mass burial on Thursday, with another five underage victims reportedly burnt beyond recognition in Hurti village.

The tragic toll also included 11 people killed in Ruwi village, four in Manguna village, and one in Daffo village.

“The search and rescue team is still working tirelessly to locate missing persons, particularly in Hurti and Mbar villages,” Fuddang told Channels Television.

The Plateau State Government has condemned the attacks, describing them as a major setback in the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

In a statement on Friday, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, expressed deep concern over the violence.

“The recent attacks are a setback to the progress we’ve made in maintaining peace and order in Bokkos Local Government Area.

“Security agencies have been deployed to the affected areas, and efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy,” Ramnap stated

Ramnap further emphasized that security forces have taken swift action, with important arrests made, which are expected to help contain the situation. She urged residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“Strategic measures are in place to enhance intelligence gathering, improve surveillance, and facilitate rapid response in collaboration with security agencies,” she said.

In the face of rising tensions, the state government has urged religious, traditional, and community leaders to actively promote messages of peace, unity, and lawful engagement. Authorities are committed to maintaining order and ensuring that justice prevails for the victims of the attacks.

The government also called on the residents to support the security forces, use official channels for reporting security concerns, and remain law-abiding.