Cross River Assembly Grants Governor Otu Two-Week Leave Extension

The Cross River State House of Assembly has granted a two-week extension to the leave of State Governor Bassey Otu, following a formal request submitted by the governor.

This decision was made during a plenary session on Friday, where it was unanimously adopted by members of the House.

The extension means that Deputy Governor Peter Odey will continue to serve in an acting capacity until the governor returns to his official duties.

Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, expressed the Assembly’s unwavering commitment to transparency and good governance.

He highlighted that the extension was made in the best interest of Cross Riverians, ensuring that the governor could rest and refuel for the continued progress of the state.

“We must support our Governor as he refuels to take the State forward,” Ayambem stated. He further emphasized the importance of upholding fairness in local governance and ensuring that decisions reflect the priorities of the people.

The Speaker assured the public that the Assembly remains steadfast in its constitutional duties, upholding justice, accountability, and the well-being of all citizens without fear or favour.

“The House will always stand for justice and accountability,” Ayambem affirmed.