Bruno Fernandes Named Premier League Best Player, Nuno Wins Manager Of The Month For March

Manchester United’s midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has been honored as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for March, while Nottingham Forest’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has received the managerial accolade for the same month.

Despite the month being shortened due to the international break, it proved to be a successful one for Manchester United, who remained unbeaten in their two Premier League fixtures against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Fernandes played a crucial role, contributing to all four goals scored by United during these matches; he scored twice and assisted on another two, bringing his career total for Premier League assists to an impressive 50.

This achievement marks Fernandes’ fifth Player of the Month award, adding him to the ranks of legends in the league’s history. He now shares the third spot for the most awards won, alongside notable players like Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

Leading the all-time list are Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Mohamed Salah with seven awards each, while Steven Gerrard and Cristiano Ronaldo follow closely with six.

On the managerial side, Nuno Espirito Santo has secured his third Premier League Manager of the Month award this season, further highlighting his impressive leadership at Nottingham Forest.

Under his guidance, the team is making a remarkable push for potential Champions League qualification, celebrated by a significant 1-0 victory over Manchester City, followed by a decisive win against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.

With this latest recognition, Nuno has reached a total of seven Manager of the Month awards in his career, placing him sixth in the all-time rankings alongside Mikel Arteta and Rafa Benitez.

Only a few managers, including Arteta (2022/23), Pep Guardiola (2017/18), and Jurgen Klopp (2019/20), have achieved the remarkable feat of winning the award four times in a single season, with Klopp recording five.