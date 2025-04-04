Umahi Reopens Independence Bridge In Lagos

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has officially reopened the Independence Bridge in Lagos State for traffic use.

Naija News reports the Minister reopened the bridge on Friday.

Speaking to newsmen, Umahi disclosed that work was done throughout the night to restore the bridge. He added that permanent repair work will start in the next three weeks.

He added that they have agreed to redesign the project before commencing repair work and that the repair would be a more permanent work.

Umahi acknowledged that there was a need to close the bridge for emergency repairs, but the Lagos Controller of Works failed to carry everyone along and provide enough awareness to Lagosians before embarking on the repair.

“First of all, let me state that the reason for the closure of the bridge was because part of the approach lab caved in, and the construction of the approach lab ab initio was wrong. The sand filling of the approach lab caved in, so it became an emergency project that must be fixed.

“But the mistake the controller made was that she did not notify us and we didn’t have enough announcement to let Lagosians know the alternative routes. So the reason for the closure was not for pleasure but because it became very dangerous for commuters to use the place but we didn’t do it the right way.

“And now we have a design for the project and I have looked at the design we intend to use and we have agreed to redesign the project.

“We must be very grateful to God almighty because we worked through the night and we restored this. But the integrity of the bridge, the integrity of the bridge we have repaired is hundred percent.

“So what we are doing later is for long term effect but there is no problem about this repair so we are going to be doing a more permanent work after three weeks,” Umahi said.

Naija News recalls that the closure resulted in long hours of gridlock, with commuters and motorists stranded on Wednesday in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

In the aftermath of the public outcry that trailed the gridlock, Umahi ordered the immediate reopening of the bridge.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also visited the site on Thursday and apologized to Lagosians.