Breaking: One Dead, Three Injured As Military-Grade Grenade Explodes In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified scavenger was killed in a grenade explosion at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Thursday.

Three others were also injured in the incident, which has raised concerns among residents.

Sources who spoke with Punch revealed that the explosion occurred when some scavengers in a metal scrapyard attempted to dismantle one of the grenades in their possession. The device detonated during the process, killing one of them instantly and injuring three others.

A resident, Akin Olawale, shared his account of the incident, noting the panic that ensued in the area.

“A loud explosion was heard around past 12 pm, and the police were immediately contacted because no one could ascertain the cause. It was later when the police arrived that we discovered that it was a grenade. The scavengers were trying to cut one of them open when it detonated,” Olawale told Punch.

Following the explosion, security operatives discovered two undetonated grenades at the scene, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Another resident, speaking anonymously for security reasons, shared details of the aftermath, saying, “We saw a vehicle moving some injured persons to the hospital, and that was when we knew what happened. Those people we saw were terribly injured. It was when the vehicle stopped by a filling station that we saw them. The driver could not even wait because of the queue.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday. He explained that the explosion was caused by a military-grade grenade.

He said, “One person was killed and three were hospitalized. The incident happened at about 1:30 pm, and the Explosive and Ordinance Department has rendered the place safe. The scene has also been cordoned off. There is zero possibility of another explosion, and an investigation has commenced.”

Hundeyin assured the public that the situation has been controlled, and the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the explosion.