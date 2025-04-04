Hoodlums Damage Major Gas Pipeline In Bayelsa

Hoodlums suspected of being oil thieves have vandalized the Ogboinbiri/Obiobi 24-inch Gas Pipeline located between Angiama and Angiamagbene in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Ogboinbiri/OB-OB gas pipeline, which was once operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company, is now under the management of Oando PLC.

In response to the incident, the Bayelsa State government has vowed to collaborate with security agencies to apprehend those responsible for the vandalism.

Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, issued a statement on Friday condemning the act, stressing that such economic sabotage would not be tolerated by the government.

She said, “The Bayelsa State Government wishes to condemn the criminal damage of the Ogboinbiri/Obiobi 24-inch Gas Pipeline between Angiama and Angiamagbene in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. This act of economic sabotage will not be tolerated.”

She further emphasized the government’s commitment to working with security agencies to capture the perpetrators and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The public should note that the protection of national assets is a collective responsibility, and we urge all citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around public assets to the law enforcement agencies,” she added.

Koku-Obiyai pointed out that damage to public assets not only leads to revenue loss for federal, state, and local governments but also presents serious environmental risks.

“Exposure to natural gas and petrochemicals can constitute significant health challenges to citizens,” she warned.

She urged the youth in the state to resist engaging in such destructive activities, advising them to work alongside the administration to maintain peace and protect public infrastructure.

“Together, we can achieve the prosperity agenda of the government and develop infrastructure to attract investment,” she concluded.

The Bayelsa State government has called for collective efforts to safeguard public assets and prevent further acts of economic sabotage.