Breaking: Court To Hear Suit Against Rivers Administrator, Ibas, Tinubu, Others On April 10

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set April 10, 2025, to hear a suit seeking the removal of Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The case, filed by legal practitioner Johnmary Jideobi, challenges the constitutionality of Ibas’s appointment, arguing that it undermines the constitutional framework for governance in Nigeria.

The legal action, which lists President Bola Tinubu as the first defendant, calls for the court to declare Ibas’s appointment and the suspension of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State as unconstitutional, null, and void.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/572/2025, involves several defendants, including the Attorney General of the Federation, as well as the Attorneys-General of all 36 states.

In the suit, the plaintiff contends that the President does not have the constitutional authority to suspend or remove an elected governor or deputy governor, citing sections of the 1999 Constitution that safeguard the tenure of elected officials.

Jideobi, in his affidavit, argues that the creation of the position of Sole Administrator in Rivers State, and the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas to this role, is not supported by the Constitution.

He points out that there is no provision in the 1999 Constitution for a Sole Administrator and that such an appointment violates the principles of federalism and the separation of powers.

The plaintiff also sought a declaration from the court affirming that only specific constitutional circumstances, such as those outlined in Sections 180, 188, 189, and 306, allow for the removal or interruption of the tenure of an elected governor.

Jideobi further requested the court to issue an order barring President Tinubu from appointing Sole Administrators in any state, asserting that such appointments are unconstitutional and destabilizing.

The plaintiff emphasized that the President’s actions could set a dangerous precedent, leading to the arbitrary removal of duly elected governors and deputy governors across Nigeria.

The plaintiff also highlighted the public interest in the case, stressing the need for judicial intervention to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

Jideobi, a Nigerian lawyer with years of experience, expressed concerns that the removal of elected officials without due process could lead to anarchy and threaten the country’s political stability.

“This is in defense of the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. “If not checked, the unchecked removal of duly elected governors and deputy governors could create a constitutional crisis,” the plaintiff stated.

The suit seeks several remedies, including a court order setting aside the suspension of the Rivers State Governor and Deputy Governor, the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas as Sole Administrator, and his removal from office.

The plaintiff urges the court to uphold the provisions of the Constitution and prevent further violations of constitutional governance.