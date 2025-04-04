After Supreme Court Ruling, Labour Party Suspends Anambra Guber Primary Indefinitely

The Labour Party (LP) has announced the indefinite suspension of its Anambra 2025 governorship primary election, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Naija News reports that the suspension follows the long-awaited verdict from the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon, which ousted the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure. The Court ruled that Abure, along with his executives at all levels, must vacate the party’s Secretariat.

Comrade Peter Okoye, the acting chairman of the Labour Party in Anambra State, confirmed the development in an interview with The Guardian in Awka on Friday afternoon.

He stated that the governorship primary election scheduled for April 5, 2025, would no longer take place.

“By virtue of the Supreme Court’s verdict this afternoon, any primary election conducted by any executive outside Senator Nenadi Usman will not stand,” Okoye explained.

He further added, “The new helmsman and her team would take over the National Secretariat and other structures down the line nationwide immediately.”

Okoye revealed that a meeting of the acting Anambra State executive has already been scheduled for Saturday to devise a way forward and immediately brief the national secretariat.

He urged the party’s members and supporters to remain steadfast and unwavering in their support, assuring them that issues would be addressed and normalized in due course.

While emphasizing that the Labour Party is the fastest-growing party in Nigeria, particularly in Anambra State, Okoye called on all members and stakeholders to stay vigilant and await further instructions.