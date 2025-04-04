APGA Clears Soludo For Anambra Guber Primaries

Governor Charles Soludo has received clearance to contest in the April 5 governorship primaries of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State.

Soludo, who is seeking a second term in office, had earlier obtained both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party and underwent the screening process conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA, led by its National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa.

Naija News reports Soludo is the sole aspirant of APGA, as no other member has expressed interest in the race.

“In a demonstration of its commitment to deepening democratic principles, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has conducted a seamless screening process for Governor Chukwuma Soludo, paving the way for his candidacy in the upcoming primary election,” APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejiofor Opara, said in a statement.

The statement confirmed that Governor Soludo has picked up his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the APGA National Secretariat in Abuja.

“The Party’s National Working Committee, led by Ezeokenwa Sly Jr., has certified him fit for the primary election scheduled for April 5, 2025.

“The APGA primary election promises to be a historic event, with over 3,260 delegates set to choose their preferred candidate.

“The party leadership has been praised for its commitment to peaceful and stable politics, with the screening process conducted without rancor or controversy,” the statement added.

Naija News reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 8 for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.