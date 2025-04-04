Anambra Guber: APGA Releases Schedule For Primary Election

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has designated Saturday, April 5, 2025, as the date for the governorship primary election in Anambra.

Additionally, the party has outlined procedures to ensure the effective execution of the election.

In a statement issued on Friday by the National Organising Secretary and Secretary of the Electoral Committee 2025, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, it was announced that the primary election will take place at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the capital of the state.

Naija News reports that Mbaeri also indicated that the National Working Committee has established a five-member electoral committee, led by the Deputy National Chairman for the South, Chief Uche Nwegbo, to supervise the election process.

The statement read in part, “In that regard, the APGA Electoral Committee for 2025 Anambra Governorship Primary Election hereby issues the following modalities for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“The primary election shall commence at 8 am promptly with the accreditation of delegates and observers. The accreditation exercise shall take place outside the premises of Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on the tarred road leading to the New Government House.

“Accreditation of delegates and observers shall run from 8 am until its closure by noon. Any Delegate or Observer who is not on queue before 12 noon shall not be accredited.

“Only duly accredited delegates and observers shall be allowed access into the premises of Dr Alex Ekwueme Square. Non-delegates or observers are warned not to be seen anywhere near the said venue of the primary election.

“All delegates and observers are required to present a valid means of Identification before they can be accredited. Valid means of identification include a National ID Card, international passport, voter’s card or any other government-issued means of Identification. Delegates and observers shall be mandatorily required to wear their tags around their necks at all times during the primary election.

“All duly accredited Delegates shall be seated at designated stands of their respective Local Government Areas at the pavilion. The said Stand of each LGA shall be clearly marked and easily identifiable. All Observers shall be seated at the Stand designated for Observers.”

The announcement also emphasized that it is mandatory for Delegates to remain seated in the assigned Stands of their respective Local Government Areas (LGAs) throughout the duration of the exercise.

Consequently, all elected members of the National Assembly, House of Assembly, Mayors, councillors, and any other elected officials serving as Delegates must be positioned alongside their fellow Delegates from the LGA in the designated Stand.

Additionally, the statement specified that the voting process will be conducted via balloting. Delegates are instructed to mark either ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ in the corresponding column on the ballot paper.

“Voting shall be conducted in an orderly and civilised manner. To that end, Voting shall be conducted LGA by LGA in alphabetical order.

“At the end of Voting, the ballots/votes shall be sorted, counted and result declared by the Electoral Committee.

“The APGA 2025 Governorship Primary election shall be conducted in strict compliance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines/Regulations for Political Party Primaries. To that end, all Delegates and Observers are mandatorily required to strictly comply with these Modalities/Guidelines,” the statement added.