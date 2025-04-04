2025 Nigeria Polytechnic Games: Four Thousand Athletes From 53 Polytechnics Registered

A total of 53 Polytechnics have officially registered to participate in the 22nd edition of the Nigeria Polytechnic Games, set to commence on Saturday, April 5, at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State.

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, Oluwakemi Ogungbamigbe, announced in a press release on Thursday that the Nigeria Polytechnic Games will run for eight days, from April 5 to April 12.

This year’s games promise a vibrant mix of sports, cultural exchanges, and economic activities that will enrich the experience for all attendees. The participating polytechnics will compete in a wide array of events, including athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, chess, scrabble, handball, badminton, table tennis, judo, and taekwondo.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Polytechnics Games Association (NIPOGA), Abubakar Abdullahi, noted that approximately 4,000 athletes from the 53 Polytechnics have registered for the event.

Many contingents have already arrived from various states, including Delta, Taraba, Bauchi, Rivers, Osun, and Ekiti, while others are en route.

In a prior press conference highlighting the event and the level of readiness, the Rector, Dr. Kadiri Kamoru, expressed that this edition of NIPOGA aims to transcend mere competition for medals. Instead, it seeks to foster friendships, inclusivity, and social cohesion among students from diverse backgrounds throughout the country.

“This tournament serves as a vital platform for talent identification and could pave the way for future international sports participation. By getting it right at this foundational level, we are investing in the future of Nigerian sports,” he stated.

The theme for the 22nd edition of the NIPOGA Games is ‘Ijakadi 2024.’ This term resonates with the rich cultural heritage of Offa, which is the historic town hosting the games. Offa is celebrated for its traditional Ijakadi festival, a wrestling event symbolizing values of equality, unity, and justice.