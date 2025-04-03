VIDEO: “Stop Pretending, S*x Is Good,” Bishop Adejumo Urges Wives To Embrace Intimacy

The Co-Founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, has encouraged African women to embrace their sexuality without fear or shame, challenging societal norms that often discourage open discussions about intimacy.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, Adejumo highlighted the significance of healthy, fulfilling marriages and urged women to express their desires confidently rather than conforming to restrictive cultural expectations.

She underscored the importance of mutual satisfaction and honest communication in relationships, stating, “I like s3x. If I don’t, how will I have children? And you are just pretending, you like s3x. African culture has told you that a woman should not show that she enjoys s3x, otherwise they will call her a prostitute.”

Adejumo further stressed the need to unlearn outdated beliefs that hinder intimacy in marriage.

“When the man is touching you, you’re happy. So, the first thing is to disbelieve that in your mind, otherwise, you’ll be causing problems in your marriage,” she stated.

Encouraging wives to be more expressive during intimate moments, she urged them to embrace their physical connection without hesitation.

“Tell yourself, s3x is good. I want my husband. And when you’re having s3x with your husband, don’t pretend and just be like missionary. Talk, moan, s3x is good,” she advised.

Adejumo also warned against suppressing natural desires, pointing out that such attitudes could negatively impact relationships.

“You cannot believe that African mentality. Let’s change it. The devil is using it to destroy marriages because that’s the highest level of intimacy.

“Tickle your husband, touch him when he’s making love to you. When he finishes, tell him he did a good job,” the clergy woman added.

See the video below: