NSA Ribadu Hands Over Rescued Ex-NYSC DG, 18 Others To CDS Musa, Families

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Thursday handed over the former Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (retd.) who was recently rescued to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa.

Ribadu also handed over Ambassador Idi Hong and 17 other rescued victims to the CDS to hand them to their families.

Naija News recalls Tsiga was abducted on February 5, 2025, in his hometown of Tsiga, the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state and regained his freedom after spending 56 days in kidnappers’ den.

