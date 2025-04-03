MTN Speaks On Allegations Of Stealing Customers Data

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has refuted allegations that the telecom company engages in the theft of customer data.

He noted that this accusation has been a recurring issue throughout his career in various markets, as reported by MyJoyOnline, a Ghanaian online news outlet, on Wednesday.

His remarks come amid a surge of similar concerns in Nigeria, where subscribers are also accusing the nation’s largest telecom provider, which boasts over 80 million users, along with other operators, of unjustly depleting their data allowances.

Customers are said to have inundated the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) with emails and messages, urging an investigation into the unexplained consumption of their data.

Naija News reports that the telecom operators involved have denied any practices aimed at siphoning data, attributing the increased usage to the transition from 3G and 4G networks to 5G, as well as a rise in video streaming activities.

During a press conference at MTN House in Accra, Blewett addressed the common perception that data loss is a result of intentional manipulation.

“I’ve heard ‘You’re stealing my data’ in every country I’ve worked—not just at MTN,” Blewett said, reflecting on his long industry tenure, adding, “I swear to God as my witness: we have no reason to steal your data.”

Blewett argued that there’s no financial incentive for such actions, noting his bonus depends on declared revenue.

“If I steal data, I can’t report it—I’d lose my bonus,” he said, seeking to dispel notions of profit-driven manipulation by MTN or its peers.

He attributed rapid data depletion to enhanced networks, not foul play.

“A better network speeds up data use,” he strssed.

“YouTube switches to higher resolution on stronger signals—it’s like Pac-Man eating your data. We don’t control that,” he added.

To build trust, Blewett highlighted MTN’s oversight mechanisms.

“We’re independently audited—billing errors would fail our financials,” he said.

He Blewett stressed that an internal revenue assurance team constantly checks for discrepancies to ensure compliance and accuracy.

“We don’t want revenue leaks or incorrect billing,” he said, underscoring MTN’s commitment to transparency amid customer frustration over vanishing data.