Let Natasha Be, You Can’t Win The War Against Her – Vatsa Warns Gov Ododo

A Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Jonathan Vatsa, has warned the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo to be careful of the embattled senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He stated that Ododo’s moves are making Natasha more popular with her constituents and Nigerians overall.

Speaking via Facebook on Thursday, the former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism opined that plans to weaken the Senator have failed badly.

He wrote, “it is time to let the woman be. The voice of the people is the voice of God. “I will advise the Governor of Kogi State to take caution with Senator Natasha’s issue because the political arithmetics are all failing, and it has even failed woefully. They will end up making her a more potential gubernatorial candidate in Kogi State come 2027.

“Again any attempt to arrest her will make her even more popular and draw a violent reactions from the people of her Constituency whom from all indications are solidly behind her.

“Natasha’s scripts were poorly written and acted by those behind it. The whole drama is bringing more shame to the most respected red chamber of the National Assembly.”

Speaking further, Vatsa warned that Nigerians are watching the messy drama closely. He argued that the senate will lose the most in the end.

He warned, “Recalling Senator will be the greatest political rascality in recent time because you must do the unlawful thing to succeed, and that will make mockery of the political system.

“With all honesty, I must advise that all the actors in this Senator Natasha saga should embrace peace. They can’t win the war against her because she is ahead of them. Let us eschew bitter against women in politics to encourage more women participation.”