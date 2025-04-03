Lagos Hospital Mum After Rejecting Pregnant Woman Over ₦500,000 Deposit

A private hospital in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State has come under intense public scrutiny after allegedly refusing to treat a pregnant woman, Kemi, due to her husband’s inability to make an immediate deposit of ₦500,000.

Naija News understands that the hospital has yet to respond publicly to the incident.

The tragic story, which initially surfaced in February through the woman’s husband, Akinbobola Folajimi, resurfaced on social media on Tuesday, reigniting widespread outrage and calls for accountability.

According to reports, the hospital, whose name remains undisclosed, denied emergency care to Kemi, insisting on a deposit before any medical intervention. A viral video shows the distressed husband in a car, pleading with his visibly unwell wife to remain conscious.

“My goodness, Kemi, look at me. Stay strong; look at me. Think about your kids, please. You need to be very strong for me,” Folajimi says emotionally in the clip.

In a follow-up post, Folajimi recounted that after being turned away, the hospital referred them to the General Hospital in Epe—a distance he said was too far for his wife’s critical condition. She reportedly passed away en route.

“The doctor told me to deposit ₦500,000. I begged him to start treatment while I went to get the money, but they refused and sent us away. Before we reached Epe General Hospital, she was gone,” he wrote.

Hospital Silent Amid Public Outcry

Efforts by PUNCH to reach the hospital for comment were unsuccessful. Calls to the number listed on the facility’s website went unanswered, and a text message also received no response as of press time.

Online, the alleged incident has sparked a storm of condemnation, with Nigerians demanding urgent reforms in the healthcare system, particularly around emergency care.

Dr. Femi Yekinni, a university lecturer, took to X (formerly Twitter), calling for legislative action: “This is just so sad and heartbreaking. Save a life first, then do whatever you can to recover the money later. This is the acceptable standard all over the world. The National Assembly needs to make a law to address issues like this.”

Another user, Anthony Kene, wrote: “The name of the hospital suggests religious affiliation. Hospitals must never reject patients in emergencies over money. That needs to be a legal requirement.”

Damilola Olarewaju added: “How does a dead person pay ₦500,000? Prioritising money over life makes no sense. Hospitals should treat first and sort payments later.”

Mixed Reactions Trail Husband’s Actions

While many sympathised with Folajimi, others questioned his decision to take his wife to a private facility instead of a public hospital. Some also criticised him for filming his wife in distress.

One user, @lordVolder2, commented: “Why make a video in such a critical situation? May God console him, but this was not the time for recording.”

Another, @Blueplug11, said: “Every second counts in an emergency. Taking time to record a video rather than focus on getting help is dangerous.”

User @IamChukwuemeka advised: “If you don’t have enough money, avoid private hospitals. They’re business-driven. He had time to register her at a public hospital.”

The incident has reignited long-standing concerns over the monetisation of healthcare in Nigeria, particularly in emergencies.

Many are now calling for legislative measures to ensure emergency patients are treated immediately, with payment plans handled afterward.