‘I Don’t Wish It On You’ – Genevieve Nnaji Knocks Trolls Age-shaming Her

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has slammed social media trolls over age-shaming remarks.

Naija News reports that an 𝕏 user, while reacting to Genevieve’s social media post on Thursday, April 3 2025, said the thespian could not cheat nature and was getting old.

The post read, “You really cannot cheat nature. My fine wine is finally growing old.”

In response, Genevieve said things could be worse; she could get so old and eventually die if she was lucky.

She wrote: “It gets worse, bro. I’ll get so old I’ll die. If I’m lucky”.

Another troll called her “mummy,” implying that she was old, but Genevieve shut him down, saying she would not wish him old age.

The troll wrote, “Mummy, u don old o”

She responded, “Daddy, I don’t wish it on you”.

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has stated that he and his colleague, Emeka Ike have resolved their conflict and are now reconciled.

Speaking in a recent interview with QEDNG, Arinze shared insights into their disagreement, which stemmed from a leadership issue within the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in 2009.

The thespian explained that the conflict ended naturally, and they both laugh about the issue now.

Emphasising the importance of moving on from grudges, Arinze said, “Emeka Ike is a fine actor. We still talk; we laugh about those things. It doesn’t change the fact that he is a fine actor.”