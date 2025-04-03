Gov Adeleke’s Spokesperson Defends ₦159 Billion Infrastructure Plan, Calls APC’s Opposition ‘Hypocritical’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has come under fire for its criticism of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s ₦159 billion infrastructure plan, with the Osun State government accusing the opposition of hypocrisy and failing to address the state’s infrastructure deficit during its tenure.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, dismissed APC’s claims, insisting that significant progress has already been made in the first phase of the plan and that the second phase is both feasible and necessary for the state’s development.

Defending the administration’s track record, Rasheed stated that the first phase of the state’s infrastructure overhaul is already 70 to 80 percent complete, covering critical sectors.

The Governor’s Spokesperson emphasized that the second phase is not just feasible but driven by the direct needs of communities across the state.

Rasheed said, “It is only haters of the people that will deny the huge Infra development ongoing across various parts of the state. Within the state capital alone, work has never stopped on Oke Fia and Lameco flyovers as can be attested to by the public. In fact, the phase of work is accelerating.

“The flyover at Ile Ife is progressing. The video and picture evidence are everywhere. The Governor just inspected the Ilesa dualisation with contractors working day and night to deliver. The Oke Gada bridge is almost 90 percent completed while the dualisation of Old Garage-Oke Fia-Lameco road is completed.

“The Ilesa Garage to Stadium roundabout is completed and commissioned while the Akoda-Oke Gada dualisation is equally fully done. 200 Health centers were upgraded; over 100 schools were rehabilitated; and about 150 kilometers of local and urban center roads were completed.”

According to Rasheed, the opposition’s narrative fails to acknowledge the significant progress made under Governor Adeleke’s leadership.

He highlighted how community input shaped infrastructure priorities, leading to adjustments such as replacing the Abere flyover with a road project and extending the Ikirun Junction dualisation towards the Kwara border.

“Governor Adeleke as a pro-people leader has remained faithful to all his pledges as widely acknowledged by local and national observers. What the APC failed to achieve in four years, Governor Adeleke has delivered in two years.

“Experts actually noted that Governor Adeleke has reduced the Osun Infra deficit by more than 45 percent from about 90 percent inherited from the previous government in 2022. APC administration bequeathed huge Infra challenges on the state as at the time it was voted out of office,” Rasheed added.

He further asserted that the ₦159 billion infrastructure expansion is essential for economic growth, business development, and attracting investments to the state. The projects cut across key areas, including roads, education, and healthcare.

“As the first phase was successfully implemented, Governor Adeleke has restated his commitment to completing all the new projects. The Governor has a track record of being a talk and do leader,” Rasheed affirmed.