Crisis Looms As Niger Delta Communities Threaten Oil Production Shutdown

Communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta region have issued a warning to halt production within the next 14 days.

The host communities in the KEFFES region of Bayelsa State have given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) – Exploration & Production Limited (EPL) a two-week ultimatum to reverse a contentious decision regarding security vessel contracts at oil fields OMLs 86 and 88.

They have cautioned that failure to comply will lead to a complete cessation of oil operations.

Naija News reports that if care is not taken, the aftermath of the shutdown may further complicate the difficulties facing Nigeria’s oil production.

In February, Nigeria’s crude oil output fell to an average of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.737 million bpd in January.

The Guardian reported that they had obtained the letter that communicated this warning.

The letter was dated March 28, 2025, and signed by several community leaders, including Chairman Christopher Tuduo (Ezetu 1), Dr. Amakiri Ngozi (Fishtown), Tuadei Alex C. (Ezetu 2), Mr. Aneri Ebimene (Ekeni), Ileberi Ebiwei (Koluama 2), Thankgod Bunafigha (Koluama 1), Saighe Martins (Ezetu 2), Ekemeghuesuotei Sese (Foropa), and Uroh Kiani (Sangana).

The conflict emerged after Pennington Production Limited, a subsidiary of NNPC and the operator of the fields, terminated the contract with Multiplan Nigeria Limited, a security contractor chosen by the community, and reduced the number of community security vessels from three to two. One of the remaining vessels has been awarded to a contractor unfamiliar to the host communities.

Pennington Production Limited serves as the operator for OML 86 and 88, fields that were transferred from Chevron to NNPCL along the coastal region of Bayelsa, which encompasses eight communities.

The communities have denounced this action as a violation of longstanding agreements and a move that jeopardizes the peace and stability of the area. They emphasized that the security vessels were initially supplied by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in 2007 to address unrest and ensure safety in the oil fields, which had experienced significant turmoil prior to that time.

The letter pointed out to NEPL that when it assumed control of OMLs 86 and 88 from Chevron in 2021, it had committed to taking on all existing liabilities and contracts, including those related to the security vessels.

The communities assert that these vessels are assets owned by the community, and any modifications to the contract require their consent.

The letter reads: “KHCDT is demanding the immediate reinstatement of all three security vessel contracts, full payment of outstanding invoices from 2024, and an urgent meeting with NEPL’s management within seven days to resolve the issue.”

The communities vowed that if these demands were not met within 14 days, to would mobilise all resources necessary to shut down production at OMLs 86 and 88 until their grievances were addressed.