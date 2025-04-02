President Federation Cup Round 16 Fixtures: Heartland’s Amuneke Talk Tough, Others

Heartland’s technical adviser, Emmanuel Amuneke, is bracing for a challenging encounter against their long-standing rivals, Rangers, in the President Federation Cup Round of 32.

The highly anticipated President Federation Cup match is set to take place at the Awka City Stadium today, April 2, promising to showcase the intensity of one of Nigeria’s most passionate football rivalries.

Earlier this season, the two teams battled to a stalemate, ending that match in a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri. With neither club in contention for the Nigeria Premier Football League title this season, the President Federation Cup presents a crucial opportunity for both Heartland and Rangers to secure a place in continental competitions for the following season.

Amuneke emphasized the importance of the match, stating, “This fixture is no ordinary game. The stakes are higher in a cup competition where a winner must emerge after 90 minutes of intense play. History has shown that encounters between these two teams are fiercely contested, and I anticipate nothing less this time.”

Both teams boast dedicated fan bases, adding to the match’s electric atmosphere. Amuneke continued, “Our focus and mentality remain unwavering—we aim to deliver our best performance and strive for victory. We acknowledge the quality and history of Rangers, showing them the respect they deserve, but we are committed to playing our game and trusting in what unfolds on the pitch.”

Akwa United Looks to Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Mighty Jets Feeders

In another exciting cup match today, Akwa United head coach, Kennedy Boboye, has announced a 20-man squad for their Round of 32 Federation Cup clash against Mighty Jets Feeders.

Among the squad are talented youngsters like Emmanuel Ini, Etiene Asuquo, and Paschal Onunze, as well as more experienced players such as captain Jean Efala and goalkeeper Edidiong Ezekiel.

The Promise Keepers are eager to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions when they face the Jos-based club at the Kogi State University Mini Stadium, Anyigba.

Akwa United, who have claimed the President Federation Cup title twice in the last decade, will be aiming to improve on their recent performances; they have struggled to advance past the Round of 32 in the competition over the last three editions. Their recent form includes a 2-1 victory over Kebbi United in the Round of 64.

Mighty Jets Feeders are coming off a narrow victory, having progressed past Imperial FC with a tense 5-4 win in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a goalless draw during regular time.

2024-2025 President Federation Cup Round of 32 fixtures and kick-off Time (Men)

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia) – Bwari Abuja – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Abakaliki FC (Ebonyi) Vs Katsina United (Katsina) – Area 3 Abuja – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Ijele FC (Enugu) – Anyigba – 02/04/25 – 10am

Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) Vs FC Basira (Nasarawa) – Kaduna – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Warri Wolves go through following Shooting Stars’ disqualification

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs Rovers FC (Cross River) – Lafia – 02/04/25 – 10am

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Crown FC (Oyo) – Ijebu-Ode – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Beyond Limit (Ogun) Vs Rivers United (Rivers) – Benin City – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Mighty Jets Feeders (Plateau) Vs Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) – Anyigba – 02/04/25 – 1pm

Inter Lagos (Lagos) Vs Jr. Danburan (Katsina) – Anyigba – 03/04/25 – 4pm

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Solution FC (Anambra) – Aba – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Gombe United (Gombe) – Lafia – 02/04/25 – 1pm

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Plateau United (Plateau) – Anyigba – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Osun United (Osun) Vs E-World FC (Cross River) – Awka – 02/04/25 – 1pm

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Adamawa United (Adamawa) – Lafia – 02/04/25 – 4pm

Heartland FC (Imo) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – Awka – 02/04/25 – 4pm