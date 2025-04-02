Natasha Akpoti’s Allegations Could Have Led To “A Bloodbath” At Homecoming Rally – Kogi Commissioner

Kogi State’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has accused suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of inciting violence during her recent homecoming rally in Ihima, Okehi LGA.

Fanwo’s remarks follow a series of events that occurred despite a public ban on gatherings in Kogi State.

Naija News recalls that Governor Usman Ododo had announced the ban on Monday, citing intelligence suggesting plans to cause unrest during political activities.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate, defied the ban and arrived by helicopter at her hometown on Tuesday, where she was greeted by supporters.

In a statement about the rally, Fanwo criticized Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusations against prominent political figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Usman Ododo, and former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had claimed that these figures were plotting her assassination.

Fanwo expressed concern that these serious allegations could have escalated tensions, warning that violent confrontations could have erupted.

“Yesterday could have been catastrophic if the supporters of other political figures had reacted as she had incited,” Fanwo told TVC on Wednesday.

The commissioner emphasized the potential for chaos, saying Akpoti-Uduaghan’s detailed accusations, which painted vivid images of an alleged assassination attempt, seemed designed to provoke strong reactions from her supporters and those of opposing political figures.

“You are accusing the senate president, the former governor and the current governor of the state of planned assassination against your person, and was even giving graphic explanations of how it happened.

“This was aimed at inciting her people and also eliciting reactions from the supporters of the other principal actors. If they had reacted, that would have led to a lot of bloodshed yesterday,” he added, highlighting the risk of bloodshed if those reactions had materialized.

Fanwo defended the government’s decision to impose the rally ban, insisting it was a necessary measure to ensure public order and prevent violence.

Despite the charged atmosphere surrounding the rally, he pointed out that the situation was ultimately diffused, with peace prevailing in the state.